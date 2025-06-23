Open Committee Meetings Next Week
There are five open Committee meetings scheduled for this week, as indicated below.
In addition, the portfolio committee on Media, Information and Broadcasting Services will be conducting field visits to community radio stations. The times and dates of the visits are shown below.
“Open”, in the context of committee meetings, means that the meetings are open to attendance by members of the public, but as observers only. Members of the public wishing to attend meetings in the New Parliament Building will need to produce their IDs to gain entry to the Building.
Monday 23rd June at 2 p.m.
Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and the ZRP on measures to end road carnage
Venue: Committee Room 6, second floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 23rd June at 2 p.m.
Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion
Consideration of draft reports on the African Charter on Statistics and the operationalisation of the SADC Regional Fund
Venue: Committee Room 5, first floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 24th June at 10 a.m.
Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Public Works and National Housing
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities on the two Ministries 2024 fourth quarter Budget Performance Reports
Venue: Committee Room 15, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 24th June at 10 a.m.
Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development
Oral evidence from the Grain Marketing Board on the organisation’s preparedness for the current marketing season
Venue: Committee Room 11, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Thursday 26th June at 10 a.m.
Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Public Works and National Housing
Oral evidence from the Minister of Local Government and Public Works on a petition regarding the subjection of Hwange urban area to dual administration
Venue: Committee Room 15, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Field Visits to Community Radio Stations
Below is the schedule of visits by the Portfolio Committee on Media, Information and Broadcasting Services to community radio stations.
Madziwa
Date: Monday 23rd June
Venue: Madziwa FM
Time: 10 a.m.
Nyanga
Date: Tuesday 24th June
Venue: Nyanga FM
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Masvingo
Date: Wednesday 25th June
Venue: Great Zimbabwe Campus Radio
Time: 9 a.m.
Plumtree
Date: Thursday 26th June
Venue: Radio Bukalanga
Time: 10 a.m.
Mbembesi
Date: Friday 27th June
Venue: Ingqanga Community Radio
Time: 10 a.m.
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.Post published in: Featured