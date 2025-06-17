HARARE – A plumber investigating a blocked drain made a grim discovery after finding the remains of a new-born baby in Chitungwiza’s Zengeza suburb, police said.
Police have arrested Monica Siziba, 21, on a charge of infanticide amid suspicions she killed her baby.
National police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “Siziba allegedly gave birth to a baby boy on May 28, 2025, and buried the baby in a shallow pit to conceal the birth at a house in Zengeza 4.
“The offence came to light after the remains were found by a plumber who was repairing the drainage system at the house.”