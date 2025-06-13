Police Officers Stood By & Watched As Ruwa Constable Beat Suspect To Death – Shocking Details Emerge

The victim, Blessed Believe Juruvenge, 30, was a husband, expecting father, and small business owner. He died less than 24 hours after being arrested in connection with a US$200 (approx. R3,700) dispute—a matter his family insists had already been resolved privately.
Constable Ndavambi is alleged to have used a wooden hoe handle to repeatedly assault Juruvenge while shouting that he would “leave this station dead.”
According to investigative publication DugUp, eyewitnesses now claim other officers watched the beatings in silence. One officer even handed Ndavambi a set of handcuffs, while another reportedly warned the family:
“Your relative is going to leave here in a police coffin.”
No charges were ever laid against Blessed. He was never formally booked for trial. Instead, he was taken into custody on 27 May 2025—and by the morning of 28 May, he was dead. His family believes he was tortured to death in a deliberate act meant to extract bribes.
According to police internal documents and interviews with witnesses, Juruvenge was assaulted relentlessly, even after he lost consciousness. His sister, who was also arrested, says she was beaten on the knees with a wooden stick and ordered to “find money” for their release.
Despite this harrowing ordeal happening in plain sight of other officers, no immediate action was taken against Constable Ndavambi, who later fled. His arrest only came weeks later, after growing public outrage and media scrutiny.
According to DugUp, this is no longer just about one rogue officer. It's about a system that allowed it to happen—and did nothing to stop it.