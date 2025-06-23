KWEKWE — A self-styled prophet and eight of her followers from a white garment church have been arrested in Kwekwe in connection with the death of a 54-year-old man during an alleged exorcism at a shrine, police said.
Charity Mafirowanda, 46, was taken into custody along with congregants Talent Khumalo, 42, Bongani Paraffin, 33, Admire Makota, 23, Ronald Mandiedza, 24, Margret Zireba, 21, Lyton Ndlovu, 19, Arnold Mashiri, 23, and Pauline Banda, 33, according to a police statement issued Sunday.
The group is accused of administering a concoction to Micky Chuma on June 18 at a shrine in Mbizo, Kwekwe, in an attempt to expel what they believed were evil spirits. Chuma died during the ritual.
Police allege the suspects then carried Chuma’s body to his residence and placed it on his bed, covering it with blankets in an apparent attempt to conceal the circumstances of his death.
Authorities say investigations are ongoing.