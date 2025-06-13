By Promise Dube

Human rights lawyer Arnold Tsunga says these cases reflect a disturbing pattern of abuse by law enforcement officers against civilians, vendors, and even learners, warning that impunity remains a central problem.

In March, nearly 100 people were arrested during protests in Harare. According to Tsunga, most of those detained were not involved in the demonstration but were picked up while commuting home from work.

“When they appeared in court, it became clear that the majority had simply been in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Tsunga said . “Detaining people in such circumstances under filthy conditions amounts to abuse of police power.”

Public anger has also been fuelled by the death of 30-year-old Blessed Believe Juruvenge, who died after allegedly being severely beaten by Constable Prince Ndavambi while in police custody at Ruwa Police Station last month.

Ndavambi reportedly assaulted Juruvenge with a hoe handle, while fellow officers allegedly watched without intervening. After weeks on the run, Ndavambi was arrested on 12 June.

In a separate incident in Maphisa, Matabeleland South, police conducting a crime awareness campaign at Mahetshe Primary School reportedly beat several pupils, including toddlers, sparking national outcry.

Witnesses said uniformed officers slapped and caned the learners, leaving some injured and in tears. Parents and rights groups have condemned the incident as unlawful and degrading, prompting a government investigation.

“The police are not mandated to discipline schoolchildren,” Tsunga said, describing the incident as a gross abuse of authority.

The fresh allegations have revived memories of Zimbabwe’s post-election violence in 2018, when soldiers opened fire on protesters in Harare, killing six people. Despite a commission of inquiry led by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe recommending prosecutions, no action has been taken against those responsible.

“These cases demonstrate a systematic failure to hold security forces accountable,” Tsunga said. “There is a clear pattern of excessive and unlawful force, which fosters public fear and distrust.”

He urged the police to adhere strictly to principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, and accountability in maintaining public order.