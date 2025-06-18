LONDON, United Kingdom – Zimbabwe’s first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was a no-show at the First Ladies of Africa Impact and Resilience (FLAIR) summit in London on Tuesday where protesters had gathered to denounce her attendance over alleged rights abuses and corruption.
She had been advertised as a speaker at the two-day event being held at the Royal Leonardo Hotel in Tower Bridge, London, from June 17 to 18.
Instead of flying out to London, the first lady went to Dubai two days early for the Merck Foundation’s First Ladies Initiative Summit being held from June 18 to 19.
The Standard newspaper reported last Sunday that the withdrawal of Labour MP Dawn Butler from the London event had triggered a crisis meeting among organisers where a decision was made to rescind Auxillia’s invitation.
Presidency spokesman George Charamba suggested it was her decision to cancel the UK trip because “her plate is full” with other engagements.
“You can be invited, but you can also turn down an invite,” Charamba said.
Protesters who gathered outside the hotel held banners denouncing human rights violations by the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
“Zanu PF regime stop abductions, persecution, corruption, brutality and human rights violations,” read one banner.
Another banner referred to her as “First lady of injustice” while another said: “FLAIR summit don’t normalise oppression.”
Activist Dickson Chikwizo, who took part in the protest, said it had been a success.
“We peacefully protested against the attendance of Auxillia Mnangagwa at the FLAIR Summit. She failed to turn up, and our mission was accomplished,” Chikwizo said.
The activists had also delivered a petition at 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s office, urging the UK government not to grant her a visa.