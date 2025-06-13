Speaking during a Statement of National Interest in the Senate on Thursday, June 12, 2025, Senator Mlotshwa, who resides in Mahetshe, demanded that Home Affairs launch a transparent investigation and make sure the officers involved are prosecuted for assault.

“Fellow citizens, I stand before you today deeply alarmed by the recent incident at Mahetshe Primary School in Maphisa, where police officers brutalised innocent children during what was supposed to be a crime awareness campaign,” said Mlotshwa.

“This event exposes a disturbing pattern, an endemic culture of violence within our police service that increasingly disregards the rights and dignity of our children. It is unacceptable that toddlers and young learners are subjected to torture and inhumane treatment, especially in a nation committed to protecting its most vulnerable.”

The assault incident at Mahetshe Primary occurred on May 21, 2025, when a routine awareness campaign turned violent after officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reportedly beat several children in response to a range of alleged misbehaviours.

According to CITE investigations, the flashpoint was a case involving a pupil who allegedly stole US$20 from a teacher vending snacks at the school.

In response, the school’s authorities and the School Development Committee (SDC) allegedly invited the police to collectively discipline so-called “naughty” learners.

However, instead of conducting an educational session, the officers allegedly unleashed violence on the pupils in full view of school staff, without informing or seeking consent from parents.

“The response from law enforcement has been dismissive, attempting to sweep this matter under the carpet and avoiding accountability,” said Senator Mlotshwa.

“I call upon the Minister of Home Affairs to demand immediate action, police officers involved must be prosecuted for assault and a transparent investigation must be conducted without delay.”

According to eyewitnesses and community members, children were beaten for alleged infractions such as “dating, engaging in sexual intercourse, touching each other’s buttocks, stealing packed lunch, bullying, failing to deliver floor polish and civvies money meant for school use.”

Some children required hospitalisation following the ordeal and many others were left traumatised.

Senator Mlotshwa questioned the role of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in allowing such abuse to occur.

“Moreover, the Ministry of Education must answer how police entered a school premises and brutalised children without proper authorisation or reporting to school authorities,” said the senator.

“We must also hold the school authorities accountable for inviting law enforcement into a space meant for learning and development without safeguarding our children’s welfare. This incident is a wake-up call; we must reaffirm our commitment to children’s rights and ensure justice prevails. Our nation’s integrity depends on it.”

The Senate President, Mabel Chinomona, acknowledged Senator Mlotshwa’s concerns and directed the relevant ministers to urgently look into the matter.

The community in Mahetshe remains outraged, with parents and guardians demanding justice and disciplinary action against both the police and the involved school authorities.

Civil society groups have also weighed in, warning that such unchecked violence undermines public trust in law enforcement and the education system.