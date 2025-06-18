13:24 by Eddie Cross Have your say: The Scrouge of Corruption and State Capture.

Corruption is a global phenomenon and has to be treated as such. The total cost to the global economy is probably trillions of dollars annually. In rich countries the impact is probably minimal but in poor countries it can be devastating. In the Congo it can be seen at two levels – the police road blocks which routinely demand a bribe to allow you to proceed – a friend of mine who is building two factories in the Congo says he often has to pay several road blocks every time he drives in from the airport. The second level involves large companies and government both at the local level and at the National level.