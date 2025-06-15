US Proposes Major New Travel Ban Expansion on Egypt, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Bhutan and Thirty Other Countries: Check the Full List

A leaked State Department memo reveals that these nations have been given a strict 60-day deadline to meet new U.S. vetting and cooperation standards or risk facing full or partial entry bans, signaling the largest shift in U.S. immigration enforcement since the original Trump-era restrictions.
According to a State Department memo reviewed by The Washington Post, U.S. officials have informed diplomats in Washington and abroad that governments from the newly targeted countries now face a 60-day deadline to meet strict new benchmarks. If they fail to comply, their citizens could be barred from entering the U.S. under a new wave of restrictions.
Why These Countries Are Being Targeted
The justification, according to the memo signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is rooted in a range of national security and policy concerns. Some countries reportedly lack reliable civil documentation or have high levels of government fraud. Others were flagged for having large populations that tend to overstay their U.S. visas or offer “citizenship for sale” schemes with no real residency requirements.
The U.S. administration also cited additional factors such as antisemitic and anti-American activity allegedly linked to nationals from some of the countries, and unwillingness to repatriate citizens who are deported. In some cases, Washington is pressuring countries to enter “safe third country” agreements or to accept third-country nationals removed from the United States.
The Full List of Countries Under Review
The countries facing this new round of scrutiny span across Africa, the Caribbean, Central Asia, and the Pacific. The full list includes:
Africa (25 nations):
Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, South Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.
Caribbean (4 nations):
Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia.
Asia and Central Asia (2 nations):
Bhutan, Kyrgyzstan.
Pacific Islands (5 nations):
Cambodia, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Syria.
Yes—Syria was also included in this round, despite already being the subject of earlier immigration bans, suggesting a reinforcement or reclassification of its standing in U.S. policy.
Previously Restricted Countries Under the June 4 US Travel Ban
Under the June 4 presidential proclamation, the United States imposed full or partial travel restrictions on a total of 20 countries across multiple regions, citing concerns over national security, inadequate identity verification systems, and lack of cooperation on deportation agreements.
Middle East and North Africa
The list included several countries from the Middle East and North Africa region, most notably Iran, Libya, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. These nations were subjected to full travel bans, primarily due to long-standing security risks, strained diplomatic ties, and alleged links to terrorism-related activities.
Sub-Saharan Africa
In Sub-Saharan Africa, the U.S. imposed full entry bans on Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Somalia, and Sudan (also counted in the MENA region). Additionally, Burundi, Sierra Leone, and Togo were subjected to partial restrictions, often affecting specific visa categories or requiring enhanced screening.
Latin America and the Caribbean
From the Western Hemisphere, Haiti, Cuba, and Venezuela were included. While Haiti faced full restrictions, Cuba and Venezuela were under partial sanctions, with visa limitations targeting government officials or certain business categories rather than a complete travel ban.
Asia
In Asia, Myanmar and Laos appeared on the list. Myanmar was fully restricted, reflecting political instability and a breakdown in democratic governance. Laos, on the other hand, faced partial restrictions due to shortcomings in civil documentation and vetting protocols.
Central Asia
Turkmenistan was the only Central Asian nation under partial restriction. Its inclusion reflected broader concerns over identity fraud and lack of cooperation in international repatriation processes.
South Asia
Notably absent from this list were countries from South Asia, although the newer memo includes Bhutan, suggesting a shift in U.S. policy toward broader geographic scrutiny.
Nationwide Protests Resurface Across the US Over Earlier Travel Bans as Expansion Looms
While the newly proposed travel ban expansion has grabbed headlines, the protests erupting across the United States are primarily a reaction to the existing travel restrictions that were reinstated under the June 4 proclamation. Those earlier bans targeted 20 countries—including Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, and several African nations—reviving the policies first introduced during President Trump’s first term.
The growing backlash culminated on June 14, 2025, with the nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations, which took place in over 2,000 cities and towns. From New York and Los Angeles to Chicago, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, protestors flooded streets to denounce what they view as racist, exclusionary immigration policies. While the new proposal to add 36 more countries—including Egypt, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Dominica, Saint Lucia, and Bhutan—has intensified the outrage, the protests were originally sparked by the reactivation of travel bans on countries already affected earlier this month.
Marchers carried signs reading “Ban the Ban,” “Immigrants Belong Here,” and “No Walls, No Bans,” echoing slogans from protests held in 2017 when the first travel ban sparked chaos at U.S. airports. Many of those demonstrating today see the expansion proposal as a continuation of that same policy framework—only now affecting an even broader range of nations, many of them in Africa, the Caribbean, and Muslim-majority regions.
In cities like San Francisco, Charlotte, and Dallas, community organizers, civil rights leaders, and clergy led peaceful rallies and candlelight vigils. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, heightened tensions prompted the deployment of National Guard units to maintain order, though the demonstrations remained largely peaceful.
The message from protestors is clear: the re-emergence of blanket nationality-based restrictions—no matter how they are justified—remains unacceptable. As the U.S. government signals a wider enforcement strategy, the streets are once again echoing with the same call: “No ban ever again.”
What Happens Next?
The memo sets an initial deadline for these countries to submit an action plan by 8 a.m. Wednesday, aiming to show good-faith efforts to comply with new identity verification, visa issuance, and cooperation standards. Countries that fail to demonstrate measurable progress over the next two months could face visa suspensions, travel bans, or other punitive restrictions affecting everything from tourism to student visas and work permits.
For some, this could represent a massive diplomatic blow. Egypt, for example, is a long-standing U.S. partner in the Middle East. Ghana, Nigeria, and Ethiopia have deep business and academic ties with the United States. The inclusion of Caribbean nations like Dominica and Saint Lucia could strain regional relations, especially with countries that depend heavily on U.S. tourism and investment.
Political and Public Backlash Builds
Critics are already pushing back. Civil rights organizations, Democratic lawmakers, and immigrant advocacy groups describe the move as a rebranded version of the “Muslim ban” and “Africa ban” introduced during Trump’s first term. They argue that it disproportionately affects Black and brown nations, many of which are economically or politically vulnerable.
“This isn’t about security—it’s about exclusion,” one former diplomat told a regional news outlet. “It sends a message that entire countries full of people are untrustworthy, simply because of their passport.”
Some legal experts also warn that implementing such wide bans may provoke lawsuits similar to those that stalled Trump’s first travel ban in 2017, which created chaos at U.S. airports and was eventually restructured before being upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.
A Return to Trump-Era Policy?
The timing of the expansion is no accident. With Trump reportedly planning a full reinstatement of the travel ban if re-elected, this move aligns closely with his stated 2024 campaign promise to introduce a “bigger and broader” version of his previous immigration crackdowns.
In fact, the June 4 proclamation already reinstated full entry bans on countries such as Afghanistan, Iran, Myanmar, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen. That order also partially restricted entry from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Togo, Turkmenistan, Venezuela, and Sierra Leone.
The current expansion—if enacted—would build on that foundation, potentially banning entry from over 50 nations worldwide.
US has proposed a major expansion of its travel ban to include Egypt, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Bhutan, and thirty other countries, citing national security threats, visa overstays, and unreliable identity systems as key concerns.
What This Means for Travelers and Governments
If the bans go into effect, travelers from affected countries could face rejected visa applications, canceled travel plans, or delays in obtaining work or student permits. Dual nationals might be caught in limbo, especially those with family or business connections in the U.S.
Governments listed in the memo now face tough diplomatic choices. Some may push back publicly, while others may quietly attempt to meet U.S. demands in order to avoid economic fallout and diplomatic friction.
Until then, the world waits to see which of the 36 countries can meet Washington’s stringent requirements—and which will find their doors to America abruptly closed.
