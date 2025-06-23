16:29 by Staff Reporter Have your say: What does ‘success’ look like in Zimbabwe’s communal areas, and how does this compare with land reform areas?

The previous blog series explored ‘success’ in A1 areas across our sites in Mazowe, Gutu, Masvingo and Matobo districts. How does this compare with local perceptions of success in communal areas? This is an important question as most people in A1 areas came originally from communal areas. The land reform was supposed to provide a positive alternative to the land scarcity and poverty so prevalent in the former ‘reserves’. The question after 25 years is, has this been the case?