Zanu PF sweeps Insiza, Gutu by-elections amid CCC boycott & voter apathy

According to official results released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Delani Moyo of Zanu PF emerged victorious in Insiza North with 7,171 votes, significantly outpacing his closest rival, independent candidate Leslie Dube, who garnered 1,187 votes. Other contenders included ZNRP’s Mbongeni Moyo with 131 votes and ZAPU’s Thabani Mlotshwa, who received 114.
ZEC’s declaration, signed by the constituency elections officer on 14 June, confirmed Moyo as the duly elected Member of Parliament for Insiza North. There was a low voter turnout which stood at 35.9%, with 84 ballots rejected.
In Gutu East, Zanu PF’s Zarevashe Masvingise also secured a landslide victory. There were 194 votes rejected while the voter turnout stood at 48.3%. The result further consolidates Zanu PF’s parliamentary dominance.
The CCC, once Zimbabwe’s main opposition force, did not field candidates in either race, maintaining its boycott of electoral processes it alleges are rigged in favour of the governing Zanu PF.Post published in: Featured