ZiG Usage Rises To 43% Of All Transactions – RBZ

Central bank governor John Mushayavanhu said the surge in usage, from ZiG7.86 billion in April to ZiG56.8 billion by May 30, reflects growing public confidence and increasing acceptance of the structured currency across the economy. Said Mushayavanhu:
It is important to note that the prevailing macroeconomic stability has improved ZiG’s demand for transactions and saving purposes.
Importantly, the velocity of ZiG has significantly moderated, suggesting that an increasing number of economic agents are now keeping ZiG in their bank accounts for relatively longer periods.
Reflecting on this, the proportion of local currency transactions on the National Payment System increased from ZiG7,86 billion (26 percent) in April 2024 to ZiG56,8 billion (43 percent) as at May 30, 2025.
Consequently, and naturally, the improvement in local currency settlements has also resulted in increased demand for ZiG cash in the economy.
These developments largely reflect increased confidence in the local currency by economic agents and increased ZiG usage in the economy.
Responding to recent concerns over the availability of physical ZiG notes, Mushayavanhu said the central bank has increased cash disbursements to banks and is working closely with financial institutions to improve access, especially through ATMs and banking halls in remote and underserved areas. He said:
The Reserve Bank is actively working to enhance access to ZiG cash through ATMs, and banks are currently in the process of configuring their systems to facilitate this cash disbursement through ATMs.
The level of economic activity and increased usage of transactions settled in ZiG in the economy guide the amount of ZiG notes and coins to be injected into the economy.
In this context, the Reserve Bank remains committed to ensuring that all the demand for ZiG cash is met and that it fully supports transactional convenience.
Mushayavanhu dismissed concerns that increasing the amount of physical cash in circulation could trigger inflation or destabilise the economy.