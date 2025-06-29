Zimbabwe records 5,932 AIDS-related deaths in first half of 2025: Health Minister

Addressing a media workshop on HIV reporting and stigma reduction in the capital Harare, Mombeshora stated that between January and June 2025, the country recorded 5,932 AIDS-related deaths, up from 5,712 during the same period last year.
“An increase of 220 deaths is a reminder that our work is not done,” he said, without specifying the main cause behind the rise.
The minister noted that while Zimbabwe has made significant strides in combating HIV/AIDS — particularly in achieving the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets — the gains remain fragile and are threatened by multiple challenges, including limited resources, stigma, and discrimination.
“As a nation, we must confront these realities with honesty and resolve. Addressing stigma and discrimination is not only a moral obligation; it is a public health imperative,” he said.
Zimbabwe is now seeking to transition to full domestic financing for its HIV and AIDS response amid declining external funding, Mombeshora said.
During this transition, the country is facing difficulties in maintaining outreach staff and ensuring continuity of community-based services, according to a report by Xinhua.
Operational adjustments are being made to safeguard service delivery, he added, stressing the need for innovation, stronger domestic partnerships, and a resilient, self-sustaining national response to the epidemic.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) attacks the body’s immune system, specifically the white blood cells, weakening the body’s defense against infections and diseases. If untreated, HIV can progress to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), the most advanced stage of the infection.
HIV is transmitted through body fluids such as blood, semen, vaginal fluids, and breast milk, and can also be passed from mother to child. It is not spread through casual contact like kissing, hugging, or sharing food.
The disease can be prevented and managed through antiretroviral therapy (ART). Without treatment, HIV can take years to develop into AIDS.
