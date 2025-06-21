16:50 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabweans are citizens, not subjects—blind loyalty to the president has no place in a democracy

I recently came across a comment posted by a supporter of President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his official Facebook page. It read: “It’s a great taboo to disclose your parent’s nakedness to neighbours. I reckon as bad to ever undermine your leadership. As long you are in office, you are our great leader, sir, your excellence.