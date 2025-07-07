15:30 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Accumulating and investing: trajectories of change in Zimbabwe’s land reform areas

A central question for our new research exploring changes in livelihoods 25 years after land reform is what are the trajectories of accumulation – or indeed the opposite? In other words, how well have those who got land following the land reform of 2000 fared? The farmers occupying the small- and medium-scale farms (A1 and A2 respectively) from 2000 are not typical ‘subsistence peasants’ but are firmly linked into the wider capitalist market economy, accumulating and investing in their farms as well as off-farm businesses.