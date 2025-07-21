18:45 by Global Press Journal Have your say: As University of Zimbabwe Strike Drags on, Pressure Mounts on the Country’s Higher Education System

Lecturers’ earnings have shrunk by nearly 90% — and students are caught in the middle of it all. By Gamuchirai MasiyiwaReporter-in-Residence Republish Gamuchirai Masiyiwa, GPJ Zimbabwe A University of Zimbabwe lecturer displays a placard while picketing outside the campus. Lecturers at the university have been on an indefinite strike since April, demanding a return to