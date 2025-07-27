At Least 17 Die in Tragic Accident in Zimbabwe, Catholic Bishops Call for Respect of Sanctity of Life on Roads

Harare, 25 July, 2025 / 9:47 pm (ACI Africa).
Members of the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC) have expressed solidarity with families of the over 17 people who lost their lives in an accident involving a truck and a minibus on July 16, and called for the respect of the sanctity of human life by road users.
In a statement issued Friday, July 25, ZCBC members described the accident near the Manyame River Bridge along Chitungwiza Road as a “heartbreaking tragedy”.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and all those affected by this devastating incident,” the Catholic Bishops in Zimbabwe said in the statement that their Secretary General, Fr. Tryvis S. Moyo, signed.
The ZCBC members added, “We hold you in prayer during this time of immense grief. We ask the Lord of all consolation to grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed and to bring healing and strength to the injured and the mourning.”
“This heartbreaking tragedy is a solemn call for all of us – government, civil society, and citizens alike – to recommit ourselves to the sanctity of human life and to the urgent need for safer roads, and responsible driving in all our roads in the country,” the Bishops said.
According to a report by the Associated Press, the July 16 accident involved a truck that veered into the opposite lane after losing control, first hitting two pedestrians before smashing into a minibus.
Fifteen minibus passengers are said to have died instantly while several other injured ones were taken to hospital.
In their July 25 statement, the Catholic Bishops refer to the country’s upcoming Heroes and Defence Forces holidays celebrated on the second Monday in August, and call upon “all drivers and road users to act with responsibility, restraint, and compassion for others.”
On this particular holiday, Zimbabweans celebrate the “dedication of the country’s uniformed forces and their commitment to protecting national sovereignty, upholding justice and maintaining law and order.”
In the July 25 statement, the Catholic Bishops in Zimbabwe express their support for the call for robust measures to be put in place by the relevant authorities to address reckless driving and enhance road safety enforcement.
“May the souls of all the victims of all road accidents and the souls of all the departed, through the mercy of God rest in peace,” they say.