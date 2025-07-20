Bill Watch 22/2025 of 20th July 2025 [This Week in Parliament]

Both Houses of Parliament will be sitting this week. In this Bill Watch we shall outline the business they are expected to deal with, but please bear the following points in mind:
- When the National Assembly and the Senate adjourn, they set down all outstanding business on their Order Papers (i.e. their agendas) for the next appropriate sitting day. There is usually too much to be covered in one day so whatever is not dealt with is postponed to the next appropriate day.
- Both Houses of Parliament can change the order in which they consider business.
THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
Tuesday 22nd July
Bill to be dealt with
The Assembly is expected to deal with the following Bill:
- Medical Services Amendment Bill [link]
The Second Reading of this Bill is due to continue.
Reports of constitutional commissions to be considered
The Assembly will be asked to consider:
- Reports of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on by-elections held in October and November 2024 and January 2025 to fill vacancies in local authorities
- 2024 report of the Judicial Service Commission
- 2024 report of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
- 2024 report of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission
- 2024 report of the National Prosecuting Authority.
International agreements to be approved
The Assembly will be asked to approve:
- The SADC Protocol on the Inter-State Transfer of Sentenced Prisoners [link]
- The African Charter on Statistics, signed in Addis Ababa on the 4th February 2009 [link]
- An agreement to operationalise the SADC Regional Development Fund [link]
Reports on petitions received
- A petition on the status of the Disaster Risk Management and Civil Protection Bill
- A petition from ZISCO Steel pensioners
Reports of parliamentary committees
The Assembly will be asked to consider committee reports on the following issues:
- The 2024 third quarter Budget Performance Report of the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services
- The audited accounts of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration for 2023
- The accounts of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development for 2023
- The 2024 budget performance report of the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wild Life
- The audited accounts of Bulawayo City Council for 2019 and 2020
- The status of border posts in relation to border security
- The state of centres for the treatment and rehabilitation of victims of drug and substance abuse
- The 2024 third quarter Budget Performance Report of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce
- Universal access to primary and secondary education
- The audited accounts of Gweru City Council for 2020 [link]
- The state of the water supply in Bulawayo [link]
- The impact of the prevailing economic environment on the wholesale and retail sectors
- The audited accounts of Karoi Town Council for 2020
- The audited accounts of the Civil Aviation Authority for 2020 [link]
- The 2025 review of the Monetary Policy Statement
- The Auditor-General’s report for 2021 on the CMED and Easy-Go Travel and Hiring (Pvt) Ltd
- Gender-based violence
Motions on the National Assembly order paper
Motions set to be debated by the Assembly will include the following topics:
- Abolition of bank charges for balance enquiries
- Dealing with tuberculosis and silicosis among miners
- Improvement of water infrastructure in the country
- Preventing child marriages and protecting girls from exploitation
- Declaration of the public health situation to be a national emergency
- Increased resources to treat mental disorders, particularly drug-related conditions
- Introduction of quotas for employment of youths in the public service
- Tax relief for businesses that invest in or sponsor arts, sport and culture
- Extending the prohibition against smoking tobacco in public places
- Controlling dangerous dogs and increasing protection against rabies
- Introducing a two-term school year for Zimbabwe’s schools
- Fires in communal areas
- Ensuring that local authorities fill vacant posts with substantive appointments rather than acting appointments
- Management and protection of wetlands
- Remodelling of community information centres
- Reply to the President’s speech.
Wednesday 23rd July
Note: On Wednesdays, questions and other private members’ business have precedence over government business.
Questions set down for answer
Among questions set down for Ministers to answer in the National Assembly on Wednesday are questions on the following issues:
- Renovation of sports stadiums
- Land degradation in Gwanda North caused by artisanal gold miners
- Lifting the ban on fishing in Lake Chivero
- Save River siltation
- Taxing of persons over the age of 65
- Employment of qualified teachers
- Readiness of hotels for the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands
- Why the Government borrowed money in 2021 despite having access to IMF special drawing rights
- Payment made to Betterbrands Petroleum in May 2025
- Differentiation between public servants and members of the security services in availability of ad hoc allowances
- Disbursement of devolution funds to local authorities in five provinces
- Disbursement of BEAM funds, especially for rural schools, and payment of arrears
- Revenues from the fast foods tax up to June 2025-07-20
- Collection of corporate social responsibility levies on lithium and quarried stone
- Settlement of debts owed by government to Gweru City Council
- Title deeds for beneficiaries of fast-track land reform
- Review of law regarding sinking of boreholes and water harvesting
- Regulation of the prices and marketing of sesame seeds
- Measures to support businesses affected by current economic environment
- Compensation for victims of political violence since 1980
- Implementing recommendations of the SADC election observer mission from 2018 and 2023
- Water quality in Lake Chivero
- The Geo Pomona Waste Project
- Conflicts between the Ministry of Lands and the Ministry of Local Government on the collection of land levies and the allocation of land in urban areas
- Compensation paid to Pinnacle Holdings for land in Harare
- The number of female chiefs and village heads and the rights of their children
- Government policy on breeding and keeping dangerous dog breeds
- The cost of and funding for the Trabablas interchange project
- Rehabilitation of roads and infrastructure in various areas
- Costs for getting vehicles exempted from licensing
- Completion of vetting persons who took part in the liberation war
- Government policy on menstrual leave
- Empowerment programmes for marginalised groups
- The role of the Ministry of Women Affairs in the fight against drug and substance abuse among women and youths
- The capacitation of small and medium enterprises
- How the government balances its commitment to democracy and human rights with trade relations with autocratic regimes
- Repatriation of Zimbabweans in foreign immigration holding centres
- Support for persons who seek careers in nursing
- The number of mental health practitioners employed by government
- The effectiveness of “sin taxes” in improving national health
- Provision of power to various rural areas and repairing and upgrading electricity power lines
- The legality of ZESA claiming payment of outstanding debts before providing customers with pre-paid meters
- The allocation of broadcasting time to political parties from 2023 to June 2025, and whether the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission monitors it
Thursday 24th July
Report of parliamentary committee
The following report is due to be considered by the National Assembly:
- The third and fourth quarter 2024 budget performance report of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.
Motion on the National Assembly order paper
The following motion is set to be debated by the Assembly:
- Financing and encouragement of ICT innovation and development
THE SENATE
Tuesday 22nd July
Reports of Constitutional Commissions to be considered
The Senate will be asked to consider the reports of the following constitutional Commissions:
- The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission’s report for 2024
- Reports of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on by-elections held in October and November 2024 and January 2025 to fill vacancies in local authorities
International agreements to be approved
The Senate will be asked to approve:
- The SADC Protocol on the Inter-State Transfer of Sentenced Prisoners [link]
Thematic Committee reports to be considered
The Senate will be asked to adopt reports on:
- Universal access to primary and secondary education
- State of the water supply in Bulawayo [link]
Motions to be dealt with by the Senate
The Senate is expected to debate motions on the following topics:
- Improving higher education through international partnerships, accreditation and benchmarking
- Commending the President on his leadership
- Respect for and promotion of indigenous culture, customs and heritage, and declaration of cultural public holiday
- Disparity between urban and rural areas regarding access to early childhood development education
- Reply to the President’s speech
Wednesday 23rd July
The Senate will continue business stood over from Tuesday
Thursday 24th July
Questions set down for answer
Among questions for Ministers to answer in the Senate on Thursday are questions on the following issues:
- Exemption of senior citizens from paying rates and levies to urban and rural local authorities
- Exemption of war veterans from paying parking fees
- Revenue from agricultural export licences and how it was utilised in 2025
- Land audit to identify under-utilised land for reallocation
- Villages targeted for boreholes under the presidential rural development programme
- Government policy on Palestine and the conflict between Israel and Iran
- Development of tourism and incentives for local tourists
Bills Being Considered by the Parliamentary Legal Committee
The PLC is considering the following Bills:
- Insurance and Pensions Commission Amendment Bill [link]
- Mines and Minerals Bill [link]
- Pipelines Amendment Bill
- State Service (Pensions) Bill [link]
- Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Amendment Bill
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.