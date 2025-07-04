[Bill-Watch] Bill Watch 19/2025 of 1st July 2025 [Next Week in Parliament]

Post published in: Featured
Both Houses of Parliament have adjourned until the 8th July, so Parliament will not be sitting this week. In this Bill Watch we shall outline the business they are expected to deal after they resume sitting on Tuesday 8th July, but please bear the following points in mind:
· When the National Assembly and the Senate adjourn, they set down all outstanding business on their Order Papers (i.e. their agendas) for the next appropriate sitting day. There is usually too much to be covered in one day, so whatever is not dealt with is postponed to the next appropriate day.
· Both Houses of Parliament can change the order in which they consider business.
THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
Tuesday 8th July
Bill to be dealt with
The Assembly is due to deal with the following Bill:
· Medical Services Amendment Bill [link]
The Second Reading of this Bill is due to begin.
Reports of constitutional commissions to be considered
The Assembly will be asked to consider:
· Reports of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on by-elections held in October and November 2024 and January 2025 to fill vacancies in local authorities
· 2024 report of the Judicial Service Commission
· 2024 report of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
· 2024 report of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission
· 2024 report of the National Prosecuting Authority.
International agreements to be approved
The Assembly will be asked to approve:
· The SADC Protocol on the Inter-State Transfer of Sentenced Prisoners
· the African Charter on Statistics, signed in Addis Ababa on the 4th February 2009
· an agreement to operationalise the SADC Regional Development Fund
Parliamentary Committee reports
Reports to be considered for adoption by the Assembly will cover the following topics:
· The state of treatment and rehabilitation centres for drug and substance abuse
· The 2024 Third Quarter budget performance report of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce
· Universal access to primary and secondary education
· The 2020 financial statements of Gweru City Council [link]
· State of the water supply in Bulawayo [link]
· Impact of the economic environment on the wholesale and retail sector
· The 2020 financial statements of Karoi Town Council
· The Civil Aviation Authority’s financial statements for 2020 [link]
· Review of the 2025 monetary policy statement
· The CMED and Easy-Go Hiring and Travel (Pvt) Ltd
· Gender-based violence
· The third quarter Budget Performance Reports for the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and the Ministry of Skills Audit and Development
· Projects being carried out by Verify Engineering and the National Biotechnology Authority
Committee Reports on petitions received
· A petition on the status of the Disaster Risk Management and Civil Protection Bill
· A petition from ZISCO Steel pensioners
Motions on the National Assembly order paper
Motions set to be debated by the Assembly will include the following topics:
· The provision of waiting rooms for expectant mothers in rural hospitals
· Ensuring that local authorities fill vacant posts with substantive appointments rather than acting appointments
· Availability of school uniforms at reasonable prices
· Abolition of bank charges for balance enquiries
· Dealing with tuberculosis and silicosis among miners
· Protection of wetlands
· Fires in communal areas
· Improvement of water infrastructure in the country
· Preventing child marriages and protecting girls from exploitation
· Declaration of the public health situation to be a national emergency
· Increased resources to treat mental disorders, particularly drug-related conditions
· Introduction of quotas for employment of youths in the public service
· Tax relief for businesses that invest in or sponsor arts, sport and culture
· Extending the prohibition against smoking tobacco in public places
· Controlling dangerous dogs and increasing protection against rabies
· The establishment of a national institute of ideology
· Skin-lightening products
· Reply to the President’s speech.
Wednesday 9th July
Note: On Wednesdays, private members’ business has precedence over government business.
Questions set down for answer
Among questions set down for Ministers to answer in the National Assembly on Wednesday are questions on the following issues:
· Marketing Zimbabwe locally, regionally and internationally
· Deaths due to non-communicable diseases in 2024
· Deaths due to HIV/AIDS in 2025 compared with 2024
· Provision of bone implants for those who need spinal surgery, hip replacements, etc
· Land degradation in Gwanda North caused by artisanal gold miners
· Lifting the ban on fishing in Lake Chivero
· Save River siltation
· Readiness of hotels for the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands
· Taxing of persons over the age of 65
· Transfers of teachers who teach examination classes
· Measures to improve conditions for lecturers and academic staff at higher and tertiary educational institutions
· Provision of power to various rural areas and repairing and upgrading electricity power lines
· The cost of and funding for the Trabablas interchange project
· Why the Government borrowed money in 2021 despite having access to IMF special drawing rights
· Payment made to Better Brands Petroleum in May 2025-06-27
· Differentiation between public servants and members of the security services in availability of ad hoc allowances
· Disbursement of devolution funds to local authorities in five provinces
· Aligning the Citizenship of Zimbabwe Act to the Constitution
· Details of deaths due to dog attacks from 2022 to 2024, and the policy on breeding and keeping dangerous dog breeds
· The various liquor licences and the conditions attached to them
· Title deeds for beneficiaries of fast-track land reform
· Review of law regarding sinking of boreholes and water harvesting
· Regulation of the prices and marketing of sesame seeds
· Measures to support businesses affected by current economic environment
· Compensation for victims of political violence since 1980
· Water quality in Lake Chivero
· The Geo Pomona Waste Project
· Conflicts between the Ministry of Lands and the Ministry of Local Government on the collection of land levies and the allocation of land in urban areas
· Compensation paid to Pinnacle Holdings for land in Harare
· Rehabilitation of roads and infrastructure in various areas
· Government policy on menstrual leave
· Empowerment programmes for marginalised groups
· The role of the Ministry of Women Affairs in the fight against drug and substance abuse
· The capacitation of small and medium enterprises
Thursday 10th July
The Assembly will continue business stood over from Tuesday and Wednesday; Government business will again have precedence.
THE SENATE
Tuesday 8th July
Reports of Constitutional Commissions to be considered
The Senate will be asked to consider the reports of the following constitutional Commissions:
· The Judicial Service Commission’s report for 2024
· The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s report for 2024
· The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission’s report for 2024
· Reports of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on by-elections held in October and November 2024 and January 2025 to fill vacancies in local authorities
International agreements to be approved
The Senate will be asked to approve:
The SADC Protocol on the Inter-State Transfer of Sentenced Prisoners
Thematic Committee reports to be considered
The Senate will be asked to adopt a reports on:
· Universal access to primary and secondary education
· State of the water supply in Bulawayo [link]
Motions to be dealt with by the Senate
The Senate is expected to debate motions on the following topics:
· Respect for and promotion of indigenous culture, customs and heritage
· Disparity between urban and rural areas regarding access to early childhood development education
· Reply to the President’s speech
Wednesday 9th July
The Senate will continue business stood over from Tuesday
Thursday 10th July
Questions set down for answer
Among questions for Ministers to answer in the Senate on Thursday are questions on the following issues:
· Exemption of war veterans from paying parking fees
· Revenues from card payments by patients at health institutions
· Utilisation of funds raised from health levies and sugar tax
· Issue of verification certificates for nurses to work abroad
· Revenue raised from the Learning and Materials Fund for 2025
· Land audit to identify under-utilised land for reallocation
· Villages targeted for boreholes under the presidential rural development programme
· Government policy on Palestine and the conflict between Israel and Iran
· Development of tourism
Bills Being Considered by the Parliamentary Legal Committee
The PLC is considering amendments made to the following Bills:
· State Service (Pensions) Bill [link]
· Insurance and Pensions Commission Amendment Bill [link]
· Parks and Wild Life Amendment Bill [link]
· Persons with Disabilities Bill [link]
The PLC is considering the following Bills, which have been referred to the Committee following their first reading:
· Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Amendment Bill
· Pipelines Amendment Bill
