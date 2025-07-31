Speaking during a live discussion on This Morning on Asakhe, an X-Spaces programme hosted by the Centre for Innovation and Technology (CITE), Heather Koga of the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) said electoral reforms must be informed by the lived experiences of all stakeholders.

“When we refer to political reforms at ZESN, we’re talking about efforts to create an environment that allows for credible, free, and fair elections,” Koga said. “Different stakeholders, women, youth, persons with disabilities, experience elections differently, so their priorities for reform vary.”

Koga said ZESN advocates for a holistic approach to reform, engaging Parliament through the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs to ensure inclusivity in future electoral processes.

ZESN recently convened a half-day engagement with the Parliamentary committee and the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe, bringing together civil society, youth, and disability advocacy groups to deliberate on barriers to participation.

“We wanted all these voices at the table,” said Koga. “Historically marginalised groups must be part of shaping an electoral system that reflects their realities.”

Takunda Tsunga, Programmes Manager at the Electoral Resource Centre (ERC), echoed the call for reforms that prioritise the voter experience.

“When we speak of reforms, we’re referring to improving the electoral experience for everyone, from voters to political parties,” Tsunga said. “That could mean minor procedural adjustments or major overhauls of the system.”

He stressed that reform demands must be grounded in findings from election observer missions.

“It’s crucial that we are guided by observer reports. These offer realistic insights into what must change,” he added.

One of the ERC’s key reform proposals is the formal registration of political parties to address ongoing issues such as double candidature, disputes at nomination courts, and the controversial recall of elected officials.

Observers say these recurring problems have eroded public trust in Zimbabwe’s electoral system.

Busta Golide, another contributor to the discussion, said the growing demand for reform is a clear admission that previous elections have failed to meet democratic standards.

“We’ve had four decades of elections, and every time, observer reports recommend reforms,” he said. “Yet little has changed. We are now in 2025, and with the next election set for 2028, time is running out.”

Golide questioned the government’s willingness to implement meaningful reforms, saying there appears to be little political appetite for change unless it benefits the ruling party.

Another contributor, Thamsanqa, argued that while legal reforms are necessary, Zimbabwe’s challenges are rooted more in the conduct of political actors than the laws themselves.

“In Zimbabwe, the biggest issue is not the laws, it’s the toxic political culture,” he said. “People change political parties for convenience, and that erodes public trust. What we need is a political system that fosters unity, not division.”