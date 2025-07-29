Change Of Vehicle Ownership In Zimbabwe Now Costs $515: Ministry Speaks

In a post published on X on 4 July 2025, the Ministry provided a step-by-step breakdown of the process, stating:
“Need to transfer vehicle ownership? Here’s everything you need to know! Fees, requirements and steps simplified.”
— Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development
The official notice outlines that the cost of changing vehicle ownership varies depending on whether the plates are being retained or replaced.
What You Need To Know
For those opting to get new number plates, the cost is USD $515 (approx. R9,400). If the current plates are being retained, the fee is just USD $15 (approx. R270).
The Ministry listed the following requirements:
VTS Clearance
Payment of applicable fees
Completed CVR 4 form, stamped by VTS
Original registration book
Updated insurance reflecting the new ownership
When changing plates, previously registered plates must be surrendered. If plates are lost, a valid police report must be presented.
“NB: All documents must be valid and complete for processing.”
— Ministry of Transport, 4 July 2025
Email communication should be sent to:
☐ ddcvr1@gmail.com
☐ ddcvr2@gmail.com
☐ registrarcvr@gmail.com
☐ communications@motidgov.zw
Public Reaction Explodes Online
Despite the clarification, the announcement was met with a wave of criticism.
X user @MaranduRobert commented:
“Mmmm $500 for a number plate. Makaoma vanhu imi shuwa.”
(“You people are tough indeed.”)
Another user, @MapudziTro31354, remarked:
“Saka number plate yoita $515 manje. Imwe nyika inoda restart button.”
(“So a number plate is now $515. Some countries need a restart button.”)
Many Zimbabweans questioned the logic behind such steep fees in a country battling economic hardship.
“$515 for new plates???????? Zimbabweans are very good people,”
— wrote @ZamaNyathi14.
Several citizens also questioned the use of Gmail addresses for official communication.
“Why is a whole government using gmail?”
— asked @ssyyddoo.
One user, @Raszen, said:
“Five hundred and fifteen United States Dollars in a nation where a teacher does not earn that. A gmail email address in a government department.”
Others pointed out that a similar service in South Africa costs just R250 (approx. USD $14).
“Zimra $300+ new plates $515. This is nonsense. In South Africa only R250 gets you new plates.”
— tweeted @ZamaNyathi14.
Delays, Frustration, And Unanswered Questions
User @comfortny complained:
“I have not been able to change ownership of my car for more than 2 months now!”
Other users asked for transparency on breakdown of the $515 fee, capital gains tax, and special excise duty, which remain unclear in the Ministry’s post.
User @Madzimbamuto3 demanded:
“Can you breakdown your costs and why you came up with $515.”
Another user asked:
“Tiudze kuti VTS clearance imarii”
(“Tell us how much VTS clearance costs”)
Despite the public backlash, the Ministry has not yet responded to the specific concerns around fee structure transparency, delays, and email profes