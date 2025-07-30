Chinese victim of shooting incident in Zimbabwe mine was a woman shot in the abdomen: report

Photo: Screenshot from website of Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe
Recently, a Chinese-owned mining company in Midlands Province, Zimbabwe, was robbed at gunpoint, resulting in the death of a Chinese citizen who was shot. According to informed sources, the incident occurred on Friday evening, and the victim was a woman and died after being shot in the abdomen, The Beijing News reported on Tuesday.
The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe urged local police to intensify their investigation to apprehend the perpetrators as soon as possible and called for effective measures to protect the safety of Chinese enterprises and citizens, according to a consular reminder from the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe issued on Sunday.
The embassy also urged Chinese enterprises and citizens to strengthen security precautions.
The embassy stated that a Chinese-owned mining company was recently attacked in an armed robbery, during which a Chinese citizen was shot and died despite emergency treatment. Upon learning the incident, the embassy immediately mobilized a Chinese medical aid team in Zimbabwe to assist with treatment. It also urged local police to intensify their investigation, quickly apprehend the perpetrators, and take effective measures to protect the safety of Chinese enterprises and citizens.
According to The Beijing News on Tuesday, sources revealed that the armed robbers – a group of five or six – likely had inside information and specifically targeted the company.
The embassy advised Chinese enterprises and citizens in Zimbabwe to stay informed about local security conditions, strengthen protective measures according to their own circumstances, and prepare emergency response plans. Those with sufficient resources are encouraged to hire professional security personnel. Additionally, they should stay alert against suspicious individuals, exercise caution regarding personal and property safety when going out, avoid crowded or high-risk areas, refrain from displaying cash or valuables, and minimize solo or nighttime travel whenever possible.
