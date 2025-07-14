Committee Meetings Open to the Public Next Week

Open Committee Meetings Next Week
There are eight open parliamentary committee meetings scheduled for next week, as indicated below.
“Open”, in the context of committee meetings, means that members of the public are entitled to attend, but as observers only. Members of the public who wish to attend meetings in the New Parliament Building must produce their IDs to gain entry to the Building.
Monday 14th July at 10 a.m.
Portfolio Committee on Defence, Security Services and War Veterans Affairs
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle and detachment commanders on a petition from the Zimbabwe National Association of Liberation War Cadres calling for the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act to be amended
Venue: Committee Room 2, first floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 14th July at 10 a.m.
Thematic Committee on Climate Change
Oral evidence from:
- the Environmental Management Agency on the state of wetlands in Harare, the Agency’s role in protecting them and the Agency’s assessment of developmental activities
- the City of Harare on its strategies, policies and challenges relating to climate change adaptation, urban planning and environmental conservation
Venue: Committee Room 4, first floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 14th July at 10:30 a.m.
Portfolio Committee on Tourism and Hospitality
Oral evidence from the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe on the state of the tourism and hospitality industry, and the Tourism Amendment Bill
Venue: Committee Room 7, second floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 14th July at 2 p.m.
Portfolio Committee on Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training
Oral evidence from the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training on progress towards developing a Youth Empowerment Bill
Venue: Committee Room 7, second floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 15th July at 10 a.m.
Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development on challenges affecting the sugar industry value chain
Venue: Committee Room 7, second floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 15th July at 10 a.m.
Joint Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care and Thematic Committee on HIV and AIDS
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the National AIDS Council and the Non-Communicable Diseases Champions Network on HIV Financing on a petition from the Network regarding the prevention and management of non-communicable diseases
Venue: Committee Room 14, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 15th July at 2 p.m.
Thematic Committee on Peace and Security
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works on human security in the informal sector
Venue: Committee Room 3, first floor, New Parliament Building.
Thursday 17th July at 10 a.m.
Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Public Works and National Housing
Oral evidence from the Minister of Local Government and Public Works responding to a petition seeking review of a policy that places Hwange urban area under dual administration
Venue: Committee Room 15, third floor, New Parliament Building.
