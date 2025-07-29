Committee Meetings Open to the Public This Week

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 17/2025
Open Committee Meetings This Week
There are only two open parliamentary committee meetings scheduled for this week, as indicated below.
“Open”, in the context of committee meetings, means that members of the public are entitled to attend, but as observers only. Members of the public who wish to attend meetings in the New Parliament Building must produce their IDs to gain entry to the Building.
Tuesday 29th July at 10 a.m.
Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development
Oral evidence from the Mutapa Investment Fund on the financing of the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe
Venue: Committee Room 11, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 29th July at 11 a.m.
Thematic Committee on Sustainable Development Goals
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce on measures to provide decent work for women, youths and persons with disabilities.
Venue: Committee Room 6, second floor, New Parliament Building.
