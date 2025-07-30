LUPANE – Two men drowned at Bubi Lupane Dam in Lupane, Matabeleland North, after their boat capsized amid rough conditions on Sunday.
The victims have been identified as Joseph Masvora, 24, a police officer, and Brian Thulani Ngwenya, 26, an employee of the local council.
Ennety Sithole, the Lupane District Development Coordinator, said the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.
Ngwenya’s body was later found washed ashore, while recovery efforts for Masvora continue.
“The ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit is yet to arrive and retrieve Masvora’s body,” Sithole told journalists on Monday.
Initial reports suggest the small boat was flipped over by strong waves, though investigations into the exact cause are ongoing. Unstable weather conditions are being considered a contributing factor.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Sub-Aqua Unit is expected to lead an underwater search operation to locate Masvora’s body.
Authorities have urged members of the public to exercise caution when venturing onto large water bodies, particularly during adverse weather.