Dr Fortune Gomo: Tributes to scientist as man appears in court charged with murder

A young man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a scientist who was found seriously injured in a Dundee street.
Dr Fortune Gomo, 39, was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews were called to the city’s South Road at about 4.25pm on Saturday.
Police Scotland announced a murder investigation was taking place following a post-mortem examination.
Kyler Rattray, 20, was arrested and charged in connection with the case and appeared before Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.
The suspect made no plea to the single charge of murder. Rattray was remanded in custody and is due back in the dock within the next eight days.
Dr Gomo was originally from Zimbabwe but lived locally, was a graduate of the University of Dundee, and worked for Scottish Water.
Professor Simon Parsons, director of environment planning and assurance at Scottish Water, said: “Everyone at Scottish Water, where Dr Fortune Gomo worked, is shocked and saddened by her death and we send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.
“Fortune was an exceptional scientist and a senior service planner in our water resources planning section based in Dundee where, having joined us in February, she had already become a highly valued and respected member of our team.
“We are supporting her colleagues at Scottish Water following this incident.”
Angela Machonesa, who studied with Dr Gomo at Chinhoyi High School and at the National University of Science and Technology in Zimbabwe, paid tribute to her friend in a post on Facebook.
She said: “Her brilliance in the classroom was only matched by her emotional intelligence.
“She was the kind of person you’d go to when you needed clarity, not just of mind, but of heart. She listened. She cared. She uplifted.
“No wonder she went on to earn her PhD. It was only natural. Her path was written in the stars long ago. To serve. To lead. To heal.”
Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp said Dr Gomo’s family were being supported by specialist officers as he urged all those with information to come forward.
He added: “Our enquiries are continuing and I remain satisfied that the incident poses no wider risk to the public.
“At this early stage of the investigation we are following a number of lines of inquiry. I am also acutely aware of content circulating on social media and urge the public not to speculate about the circumstances of the incident.
“The public will notice a visibly increased police presence in the area and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns to speak with our officers.”