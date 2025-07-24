Joseph Mwale wins in Botswana

He won the tournament with 6 points out of 7 games played. On his way to the podium he won 6 games and drew two games. Among one of his most prized wins he defeated International Master Gillian Bwalya of Zambia who came second in Malawi when he won it!
He was also tied on the same position with his other Fide Master friend Banele Mhango of South Africa. Third place went to a Wonderboy who dismissed IM Bwalya Gillian in their game. He is the one who drew against FM Mwale in the final round to win the 12 000 Pulas on capturing this tournament. IM Bwalya Gillian came fourth with 5 points so was CM Spencer Masango of Zimbabwe.
The ladies section was captured by Tanaka Dziyanyi of Zimbabwe. She made it 2 out of two tournaments after winning the previous JR Mawere International Open Chess Tournament held in Kwekwe a week ago. She shrugged off the competition from her compatriots Linda Shaba and Tatenda Ndou. The trio completed the top three in the ladies section and hence Zimbabwe dominated in the ladies section of the Botswana Open Chess Tournament. The tournament had players from Malawi, Botswana, Zambia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.