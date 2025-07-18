18.7.2025 2:03
Lithium output in Zimbabwe could rise with Sandawana mine by 2027

State-owned Kuvimba Mining plans to start building the Sandawana lithium mine in the third quarter of 2025, with production expected by 2027. The project is designed to produce 600,000 tons of lithium concentrate per year and is positioned to support Zimbabwe’s fast-growing output, the company’s CEO Trevor Barnard said on July 16.

• Kuvimba Mining to begin construction in Q3 2025, production set fsor 2027
• Project will add 600,000 tons of concentrate to growing national supply
• Chinese-backed investments drive expansion despite weak global prices

Zimbabwe’s lithium sector delivered 2.4 million tons of concentrate in 2024, more than tripling the previous year’s output of 745,455 tons. Authorities project 3.26 million tons in 2025, driven by the launch of new mines and strong investment from Chinese companies.

Sandawana follows this trend. Kuvimba has partnered with two Chinese firms for the project, which is expected to cost $270 million. Barnard did not name the partners in the latest announcement, but previously mentioned Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Tsingshan Holding Group as collaborators in a 2024 interview with Bloomberg.

This wave of new lithium projects comes amid rising global demand for the metal, which is essential for energy transition technologies. The International Energy Agency estimates that around 55 new lithium mines will be needed by 2035 to meet demand.

Zimbabwe could play a role in closing that supply gap, provided new projects stay on track and output remains strong. For Sandawana, securing funding is the next key step. Kuvimba is continuing talks with its Chinese partners to finalize financing.

Despite a prolonged slump in global lithium prices, down about 80% since 2023 due to oversupply, Barnard remains confident that prices will recover by the time Sandawana begins operations.

