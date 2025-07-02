10:28 by Global Press Journal Have your say: No Water From the Tap. They’re Asked to Pay a Tax Anyway.

HARARE, ZIMBABWE — The cholera outbreak that swept through Zimbabwe in 2008-2009 killed more than 4,000 people and sickened nearly 100,000. Parts of Harare and its surrounding suburbs were especially hard hit, and in the aftermath, attention fell on the unreliability of the capital city’s aging infrastructure. The government ultimately secured a US$144 million loan from China Exim Bank to overhaul the city’s water treatment network.