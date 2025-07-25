Professional Chess League progressing well

Talk of town is the clash between UZ Chess Club and Immortals. The students are on a roll as they have so far beaten their closest rivals Chitown Masters and Waterfalls. They also drew against former champions Harare City. On Saturday they have to bring their A game again as they face a stubborn Immortals who have been blowing hot and cold this season.The students have been all over the social media this week beating their own drum but before the Immortals clash there is also the small issue of their postponed match against 4393 Chess Club which takes place on the same day. Captain Eddie Matimba of 4393 Chess Academy came out guns blazing promising to stop the UZ jaguarnut after unveiling new players that include the motor mouth Allan Kamuruko.
Come and witness this and other exciting matches at The Harare Club Hotel which is situated at corner 3rd and Nelson Mandela Streets Harare CBD. Postponed matches kick off at 0900hrs in the morning while the main program roars into life at 1330hrs on Saturday 26 August 2025.