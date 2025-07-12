Shaba wins 2025 Malawi International Open

Her closest rival was Tanaka Dziyani a Zimbabwean Student based in Zambia who came close to defeating her, but unfortunately she could not prevail in the game. She eventually lost after the game could have gone either way. Linda defended very well and ended up winning the game. She eventually finished the tournament with 8.5/9. Linda Shaba seems to be doing well on the International scene. Second place went to Tanaka Dziyani who had 8 points out of the nine games they played.
She won another tournament in Mozambique. This week she goes to Kwekwe to play in the JR Mawere International Ladies Open As well as the Open Chess tournament which starts on the 11th of July ending on the 13th of July. She will battle it out with the likes of WCM Makwena Christine, Colleta Wakuruwarehwa and Mary Mashane of Zambia will battle it out with Shaba in the ladies section.
International Master Gillian Bwalya is out to take the Open Section. He will not take this on a silver platter as CM Godwin Phiri, Fide Master Chola Musonda and Justin Daka cannot just look as the International Master as he clinches the Title.