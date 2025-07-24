Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 19th July 2025

https://www.flickr.com/photos/
Thanks to those who came today: Tanyaradzwa Dalza, Mary-Ann Dzapasi, Jonathan Kariwo, Philip Maponga, Ziwanai Mbanje, Rumbidzai Moyo, Gladman Mutauri and Ephraim Tapa.
The other day, we saw the UK Minister for Africa paying a courtesy visit to Mnangagwa’s State House. This came as a shock to many as questions arose as what had happened to the demand for human rights and democracy. Many even suspected that the UK was trading its soul for 30 pieces of silver to join the likes of China, Belarus, Russia, and others in the plunder of Zimbabwe’s resources.
Last week, the US Secretary of State was reported to have directed the US Embassy in Zimbabwe not to opine on Zimbabwe’s democratic practices. This marks a departure from being outspoken against human rights violations and electoral malpractices since the Zimbabwe problem started. This policy also appears to be in line with the UK’s thawing relations towards Zimbabwe.
Given the fractured and directionless opposition in Zimbabwe, it is no wonder no one has raised concern over these unholy alliances. Unless civil society can regroup and regain its voice, the Zimbabwe crisis will soon be normalised and forgotten.
For this reason, the Zimbabwe Vigil and ROHR will continue to stand in the gap and call out the Zimbabwe military dictatorship and those who aid it to book.
Events and Notices:
- Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 2nd August from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
- The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London meets regularly on Saturdays from 14.00 to 17.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe.