DUNDEE, Scotland – A man has been charged in connection with the death of a scientist who was found seriously injured on a Dundee street.
Dr Fortune Gomo, 39, who was originally from Zimbabwe, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on South Road at about 16:25 on Saturday.
The 20-year-old suspect is due to appear before Dundee Sheriff Court.
Following a post-mortem examination, Police Scotland said the death was being treated as murder.
Dr Gomo, who worked for Scottish Water, lived locally and was a graduate of the University of Dundee.
Prof Nigel Seaton, interim principal and vice-chancellor, said the university was “shocked” by the death of the former research assistant.
Det Supt Peter Sharp, the officer in charge of the investigation, said: “Firstly, my thoughts remain with Fortune’s family at this incredibly sad time.
“They are being supported by specialist officers and I would ask that their privacy is respected.”
He added inquiries were continuing and said the incident “poses no wider risk to the public”.
The senior officer said his team were following a number of lines of inquiry.
Det Supt Sharp added: “I am also acutely aware of content circulating on social media and would urge the public not to speculate about the circumstances of the incident.
“The public will notice a visibly increased police presence in the area and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns to speak with our officers.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the force.
Prof Seaton said Dr Gomo was a PhD student and then postdoctoral research assistant in geography at the University of Dundee until February 2022.
Dr Gomo had recently joined Scottish Water as a senior service planner in water resource planning and was “thriving in her career”.
Prof Seaton added: “Her death, following an alleged attack in South Road, Dundee, on Saturday afternoon, is a truly shocking event in our city and for our University community.
“It will be particularly distressing for those who knew and worked with Fortune throughout her time here at the University, and for all of those in our close-knit community of African colleagues and students.
“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time.”
He said students affected by Dr Gomo’s death could find “support and solace” in the university’s Chaplaincy Centre, which will open on Monday.
Angela Machonesa, who wrote on Facebook that she had been at school and university with Dr Gomo in Zimbabwe, said her death had left her heartbroken.
She said: “Her brilliance in the classroom was only matched by her emotional intelligence. She was the kind of person you’d go to when you needed clarity, not just of mind, but of heart.
“We are heartbroken. We are angry. We are disoriented. But we are also united in one voice: Fortune Gomo mattered. Her life mattered. Her legacy must never be forgotten.” – BBC