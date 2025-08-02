Led by a team of Egyptian cardiac specialists, in collaboration with local Zimbabwean medical professionals, this year’s camp built on the success of the inaugural Open Heart Camp held in November 2024, which Cimas Health Group also supported.

The week-long surgical Open Heart Camp 2, held at Parirenyatwa Hospital, saw 10 Zimbabwean children undergo life-saving cardiac procedures.

The operated children, aged between 6 months and 10 years, were mainly suffering from congenital heart defects, that is abnormalities present at birth that can affect the heart’s walls, valves, or associated blood vessels.

At least 4 500 children are said to be born with a congenital heart disease each year in Zimbabwe.

The Open Heart Camp has been described as a prime example of effective public private sector collaboration, made possible by the Government through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe, the Embassy of Egypt in Zimbabwe, the Gift of Life International Foundation of United States of America, the Rotary Club of Harare Central, and The Avenues Clinic among others.

Cimas Health Group Chief Executive Officer, Vuli Ndlovu, yesterday said Cimas Health Group remains committed to improving healthcare delivery in Zimbabwe, in alignment with the Government’s Vision 2030, which prioritises access to quality, world-class healthcare for all citizens.

“Having supported the first Open Heart Surgical Camp in November last year and seeing its impact on paediatric cardiac care in Zimbabwe, we decided to be part of this year’s camp again. This aligns with our purpose to inspire healthier communities,” Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu said being part of Open Heart Camp 2 demonstrates Cimas Health Group’s solidarity with the Government and shared responsibility in enhancing health delivery in the country.

“This Open Heart Camp plays a key role in empowering our surgeons in the area of paediatric cardiac care, which remains underdeveloped not only in Zimbabwe, but across the region,” Ndlovu said.

He added that Cimas Health Group remains open to future collaborations that support improved healthcare delivery, beyond profit motives.

“Despite economic headwinds, our determination remains unshaken. At Cimas Health Group, we are not driven solely by profit. Our guiding force is the profound responsibility of saving lives,” Ndlovu said.

Deputy Minister of Health and Childcare, Honourable Sleiman Kwidini, commended the role of private sponsors, describing them as exemplary corporate citizens.

He noted that the camp reflects the full potential of Public–Private Partnerships (PPPs) in delivering high-impact healthcare interventions.

“To our committed local sponsors, NOIC, The Avenues Clinic, and Cimas, your contribution defines true corporate citizenship. You are investing not only in healthcare, but also in hope, in futures, and in the vision of a stronger Zimbabwe,” Minister Kwidini said.

“All of this aligns with His Excellency (Emmerson Mnangagwa) the President’s Vision 2030 to transform Zimbabwe into an empowered, upper-middle-income society. World-class healthcare is a pillar of that vision.”

Minister Kwidini also praised the dedication of Zimbabwean health professionals.

“Our surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses, perfusionists, technicians, and support staff are heroes. This camp would not be possible without their tireless work, passion, and professionalism,” he said.

The Avenues Clinic General Manager Sibusisiwe Ndhlovu echoed Ndlovu’s sentiments, also emphasising their commitment to national health priorities.

“As a private healthcare institution, The Avenues Clinic is honoured to once again contribute to the Egypt–Zimbabwe Paediatric Cardiac Surgery Mission, a truly life-changing initiative,” she said.

“At The Avenues Clinic we strongly believe in partnerships that put people first. Our support in this mission reflects our broader commitment to play our part in enabling access to specialised care for the most vulnerable members of our society.”