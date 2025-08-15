Climate Resilient Water, Sanitation and Hygiene

The Situation
Access to safe water and sanitation remains a major issue, particularly in rural areas. Access to adequate improved sanitation lags significantly behind at 35 percent.
Progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in Zimbabwe remains slow. National access to basic drinking water has stagnated at 64 per cent since 2020, while access to basic sanitation stands at just 36 per cent. Hygiene coverage also remains low at 42 per cent, with significant disparities between urban (56 per cent) and rural (36 per cent) areas.
The deterioration of water infrastructure, combined with inadequate investments in operation and maintenance, continues to limit progress. Rural communities and urban centres affected by recurrent cholera outbreaks are particularly vulnerable. Access challenges disproportionately affect women and girls, who often bear the burden of collecting water, limiting time available for education, employment, or care responsibilities.
Solutions and Achievements
UNICEF supports the Government of Zimbabwe to improve access to climate-resilient and sustainable WASH services, with a focus on the most vulnerable populations. In 2024, development and emergency interventions reached an additional 574,060 people and 156 schools with basic water services. These improvements were made through:
- Rehabilitation of boreholes
- Chlorination of water points
- Construction of piped water schemes and community water kiosks
These interventions have enhanced water security and reduced the time and physical burden on women and girls, while supporting disease prevention and dignity across communities.
UNICEF also contributed to expanding access to sanitation. Technical assistance and advocacy led to the approval of the new Sanitation and Hygiene Policy, which promotes self-financed household latrines. Implementation in six districts reached 31,899 people with basic sanitation services. Seventeen villages in Matabeleland South Province were declared open defecation free, marking progress in community-led sanitation efforts. However, the pace of latrine construction remains below the levels required to meet national targets.
Integrating Climate and Child Rights
UNICEF continues to champion child-sensitive climate action in Zimbabwe. In 2024, UNICEF supported the Government in incorporating children’s needs into two key national climate frameworks:
- National Adaptation Plan (NAP): Submitted to the UNFCCC, the plan includes provisions for child-centred resilience building in sectors such as health and WASH.
- Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Implementation Plan: UNICEF influenced the inclusion of age- and gender-responsive indicators.
Ahead of COP29, UNICEF co-hosted child-led consultations with the Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Youth to better understand the climate-related health impacts facing children. A total of 1,000 children shared insights, which informed the Climate Change Impacts on Child Health Report, presented at the 60th Subsidiary Body Sessions of the UNFCCC in Bonn, Germany.
UNICEF also supported the participation of young climate advocates and contributed to national climate vulnerability assessments, helping to ensure that children’s voices and needs are central to environmental policymaking and adaptation efforts.
Key Results (2024):
- 64% of the population has access to basic drinking water
- 36% use basic sanitation services
- 574,060 individuals and 156 schools gained access to safe water
- 31,899 people reached with basic sanitation in six districts
- 1,000 children consulted on climate and child health for global climate reporting