BULAWAYO – Police in Matabeleland South have arrested a 43-year-old man accused of killing five people and injuring two others in a violent rampage in Madlambuzi, Bulilima, on Wednesday.
The suspect, Phamani Sibanda, described by authorities as a mental patient, allegedly attacked villagers using a Mopani log, a blunt object and a sharp weapon while moving aggressively through Bellas and Central villages.
Police said he struck seven people at random, killing five on the spot. The deceased were named as Elliot Khupe, 101, of Bellas Village; Butho Tshuma, 97, of Bellas Village; Constance Sibanda, 66, of Bellas Village; Tiffan Surprise Ndlovu, 6, a female juvenile of Bellas Village and Catra Matsika, 72, of Central Village.
Two female survivors, aged 90 and 41, were rushed to Madlambuzi Clinic and Plumtree District Hospital where they are receiving treatment.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged communities to ensure that mental health patients are referred for treatment and closely monitored to prevent such tragedies.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to quickly refer mental patients to medical institutions for treatment and to monitor their medical process and general behaviour in order to curb violent tendencies,” Nyathi said.
He appealed for members of the public to promptly report suspicious or violent behaviour to the police via the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, WhatsApp on 0712 800197, or at their nearest police station.
Sibanda remains in custody pending his court appearance.