GWANDA – Chief Justice Luke Malaba says construction of the new Gwanda Court Complex — one of the judiciary’s largest infrastructure projects — is now in its final stages, with completion targeted for the end of the year.
Speaking during a tour of the site, Malaba said his visit was to “fulfil a promise” made earlier this year to personally monitor progress on the project, which began in earnest in 2018.
Built into the side of a hill, the multi-storey complex will house nine courtrooms, including a resident High Court, and accommodate all judicial departments from magistrates and prosecutors to prison services and administrative staff.
“This is one of the biggest projects undertaken by the judiciary as part of our infrastructure development policy,” Malaba said. “Courts are a demonstration of our commitment to ensuring the public’s right of access to justice.”
The Gwanda High Court will be the fourth provincial High Court after Masvingo, Mutare and Chinhoyi, part of a plan to establish one in every province. Malaba said the complex would address a long wait for residents of Matabeleland South, who have been without a local High Court for nearly seven years.
He revealed the building will feature a public viewing deck offering panoramic views of the whole of Gwanda, turning the facility into more than just a place of justice.
“The court will also be a cultural heritage site,” he said. “Members of the public from different places will be able to come here, experience the view and appreciate the town from above.”
Malaba also emphasised that the project is part of a broader transformation of the judiciary, including the rollout of an Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) designed to eliminate corruption, case backlogs and delays.
“With IECMS, once a document is filed, it leaves a permanent electronic footprint that cannot be erased,” he said. “Everyone involved can track a case in real time, ensuring transparency.”
The Chief Justice said the contractor had met all deadlines so far, with the next inspection set for December 5, when he hopes to find a completed and operational facility.
“This is not just brick and mortar,” Malaba said. “It’s a manifestation of change — a new standard for justice delivery in Zimbabwe.”