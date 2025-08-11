HARARE – The High Court has ruled that Chief Seke, Stanley Chimanikire, violated the Constitution by chanting Zanu PF slogans while addressing a gathering, and ordered him to publish a retraction within seven days.
Justice Samuel Deme delivered the judgement in a case brought by citizen Esther Vongai Zimudzi, who argued that the chief’s remarks breached her political rights under Section 67 of the constitution.
She said Chimanikire’s actions also contravened Section 281(2), which bars traditional leaders from engaging in partisan politics.
The court heard that the chief was recorded telling attendees: “2030 VaMnangagwa vanenge vachitonga; Pamberi ne Zanu PF; Pasi nemhandu” (“Mnangagwa will still be ruling in 2030, forward with Zanu PF, down with the enemies”).
Chimanikire admitted making the remarks but insisted they were delivered at a private gathering, not a political rally, and were meant as patriotic praise for President Emmerson Mnangagwa rather than partisan endorsement.
Justice Deme rejected that defence, saying Section 281(2)(c) makes it unconstitutional for traditional leaders to further the interests of any political party, regardless of the setting or whether it is election season.
“The fact that the remarks were made at a private gathering does not absolve Chief Seke from the constitutional obligation imposed upon him as a traditional leader,” Justice Deme said.
The court ordered Chimanikire to publish a written retraction in a newspaper with national circulation and share it with public and private media within seven days. He mudt also have the ruling circulated through the National Council of Chiefs and provincial assemblies.
A request to compel the minister of local government to institute disciplinary proceedings was dismissed because the minister is not the appointing authority for chiefs. The judge also declined to grant punitive legal costs, saying parties have a right to defend themselves.
The latest row over a chief chanting political slogans in support of Zanu PF will raise new questions over the neutrality of traditional leaders, an issue that has been raised repeatedly by opposition parties and civil society.