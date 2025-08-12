16:50 by Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo Have your say: History Will Judge Us By Our Social Media Timelines

When the story of Zimbabwe in these years is finally written, I suspect it will not be remembered for what we suffered, but for how lightly we took it. The record will not be one of famine, mismanagement, and squandered opportunities. It will be one of hashtags, punchlines, and endless forwarding. We will not be immortalised as a people crushed under unbearable hardship, but as a people scrolling through it.