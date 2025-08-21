21.8.2025 2:58
by Staff Reporter

Investing in rural people in Zimbabwe

IFAD began operations in Zimbabwe in 1983 and has provided a total of US$396.3 million – IFAD financing of US$162.85 million and partner cofinancing – for eight programmes and projects that have benefited more than 1.2 million households. 

The IFAD country strategic opportunities programme (COSOP) 2020–2025 for Zimbabwe is designed to contribute to enhancing the incomes and the food and nutrition security of poor rural households through more efficient, resilient and inclusive agrifood systems. Two complementary strategic objectives support the overall approach:

  • Increased productivity and climate resilience of smallholder agriculture.
  • Improved market access for smallholder farmers of nutritious food.

This factsheet outlines IFAD’s work in Zimbabwe, including approach, strategy and ongoing operations.
