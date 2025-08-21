Japan-Zimbabwe Summit Meeting (Summary)

On August 20, commencing at 0:22 p.m., for approximately 20 minutes, Mr. ISHIBA Shigeru, Prime Minister of Japan, held a summit meeting with H.E. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo MNANGAGWA, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, who is visiting Japan to participate in the in the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9). The overview of the meeting is as follows:
1. At the outset, Prime Minister ISHIBA expressed his appreciation for President Mnangagwa’s consecutive visit to Japan following the National Day of the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai in July and expressed his hope to strengthen bilateral economic relations through opportunities for dialogue with Japanese companies. In response, President Mnangagwa expressed his appreciation for the hospitality shown at the Expo National Day and his intention to further strengthen bilateral economic relations.
2. Following that, Prime Minister ISHIBA stated that the government of Japan decided to provide food aid and support livelihood improvement through agricultural infrastructure development in demined areas as well as landmine clearance in order to realize the country’s high agricultural potential. Prime Minister ISHIBA also asked for continued cooperation for the stable trade of petalite(*) produced in Zimbabwe. In response, President Mnangagwa expressed his gratitude for Japan’s support and expressed his intention to continue working closely together to promote further investment by Japanese companies.
3. The two leaders also concurred to further strengthen cooperation in responding to various international challenges, such as the United Nations Security Council reform.
*Petalite is the main raw material for earthenware pots produced in Japan.