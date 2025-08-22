HARARE – Justice Never Katiyo of the Harare High Court is once again under the spotlight after granting the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) leave to appeal in a politically sensitive case before the deadline for respondents to oppose had lapsed, in what lawyers say is a blatant violation of court rules.
The case involves Clayd Mashozhera, Noel Munhuwei, Daud Jessub and Maureen Kademaunga, who along with 11 others were accused of attacking three Zanu PF members – Cyril Nyauchi, Artwell Marwa and Spencer Mudarikwa – before torching a Toyota Spacio and its contents valued at US$15,600.
Their trial at the Harare Regional Magistrates’ Court ended in November 2024 with an acquittal, after a discharge application was granted at the close of the state case. The NPA failed to file its appeal on time, forcing it to seek condonation at the High Court.
On August 8, 2025, Justice Katiyo granted the application, allowing the NPA to file its appeal within 10 days. But defence lawyers argue the ruling was premature and unlawful, as the application had only been served on the respondents on August 4, giving them until August 20 to file opposing papers in terms of Rule 59(b) of the High Court Rules.
“This judgment was granted in error and to the prejudice of the respondents,” wrote Mhishi Nkomo Legal Practice in a letter to the Registrar, demanding that Justice Katiyo rescind his own ruling under Rule 29(1)(a).
Compounding the controversy, Justice Katiyo’s order also misstated the date of the acquittal, saying it occurred in November 2004 instead of November 2024. Lawyers say the 20-year discrepancy illustrates a worrying lack of attention to detail in a matter of such gravity.
The Registrar of the High Court confirmed on August 20 that the complaint has been placed before the judge for his consideration.
The controversy adds to a growing list of complaints against Justice Katiyo. Earlier this month, the judge was forced into the unprecedented step of rescinding his own ruling in a property dispute between a Bulgarian investor and a local company, after acknowledging that his initial judgment had been “erroneously issued.”
Legal experts say the pattern of serial blunders and premature rulings threatens to erode confidence in the judiciary.
“Once is an error, twice is a trend. If litigants keep finding themselves prejudiced by the same judge’s disregard of procedure, then the integrity of the bench itself comes under question,” said one senior Harare lawyer, speaking on condition of anonymity.
As the Mashozhera case returns to the High Court, Justice Katiyo must now decide whether to withdraw yet another of his own orders — a move that would further cement concerns over his handling of cases.
ZimLive understands that the Judicial Service Commission has opened an inquiry into Justice Katiyo after a complaint lodged by the Bulgarian company’s lawyers. Should the investigation uncover wrongdoing, the JSC may advise President Emmerson Mnangagwa to appoint a tribunal to assess the judge’s suitability to remain on the bench.
Justice Katiyo was controversially appointed a judge by President Mnangagwa in 2021 after allegedly scoring lowly in public interviews for judges conducted by the JSC.
He previously worked as a magistrate in Chinhoyi and was legal affairs director in the ministry of industry and commerce immediately before his appointment as a judge.