HARARE – A Harare man who allegedly invoked Zanu PF’s name to hire two vehicles has appeared in court facing fraud charges.
Martin Mutize, 27, of Budiriro is accused of failing to pay US$5,600 in car rental fees after allegedly misrepresenting that the vehicles were needed to transport Zanu PF delegates.
Prosecutors told the Harare Magistrates Court that in July 2025, Mutize approached Sanangurai Kundidzora and requested a white Toyota Hilux and a grey Audi for 28 days. He allegedly agreed to pay US$150 per day for the Hilux and US$50 per day for the Audi.
The National Prosecuting Authority says Mutize claimed the vehicles were for party business, but investigations later revealed he had been using them himself.
When the rental period lapsed, Kundidzora discovered the vehicles had not been used by Zanu PF officials as claimed. Mutize allegedly failed to settle the US$5,600 owed despite keeping the vehicles for nearly a month.
“The accused misrepresented facts to the complainant so that he would use the vehicles himself,” prosecutors said.
Mutize appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Apolonia Marutya and was remanded in custody pending a bail ruling.