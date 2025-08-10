When the name *Maybin Chinama* is omitted from the narrative of Zambia’s chess journey and its milestones, one can safely assume that the author lacks integrity.
For over a decade, Chinama has dedicated himself to creating a sustainable chess legacy through the LPCA League, a project inspired by his deep love and passion for the game.
Witnessing players gather at the league it seems to bring a profound sense of fulfillment to him. While it might appear that he is managing these events for financial gain, the reality is that he invests significantly of himself into this work.
His administrative skills are nothing short of remarkable.
When you see him dressed in a suit and tie, just know that he’s prepared for battle.
As the African proverb says, *”If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”*
*Maybin embodies this spirit of hard work and sacrifice, proving that great achievements require collective effort and dedication.*
Another wise saying reminds us, *”He who learns, teaches.”*
*Maybin’s commitment to sharing his knowledge and passion for chess has inspired many others along their journeys.*
*Here’s to you, General it’s time to get your flowers!*