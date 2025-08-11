2:54 by Business Insider SA Have your say: Moving gold, moving economies: The rise of migrant women in Zimbabwe’s mining sector Faith’s hands are calloused, her nails stained with soil and ore. But when she smiles, there’s something golden about it, something earned. Each scar on her fingers tells a story: not just of digging for survival, but of learning, adapting, and rising. Cooperation Over Competition: Women’s Self-Regulated Systems With little external support, migrant women have developed cooperative models that manage risk, share resources, and enhance safety. These aren’t aid-dependent groups, and they are investor-minded, self-regulating teams that fund tools, childcare, transport, and even community defense. A group of women who migrated from South Africa and settled in Bikita, Masvingo, have formed a viable mining enterprise and are now contributing to large platforms like the regional Alternative Mining Indaba. Some cooperatives have launched financial savings schemes; others run training sessions on mercury handling, pricing negotiations, and even basic bookkeeping. Women also engage in peer-to-peer mentoring, helping newcomers quickly get up to speed with mining techniques and navigate local authorities. Beyond Gold: Investing in Future Generations The benefits aren’t limited to the women themselves. Many are channeling their earnings into education and assets for their children. In camps where women work, schools and clinics have begun to emerge, some supported by mining income. “I used to sell tomatoes at a border post,” says Rose Phiri, a former trader turned miner. “Now my daughter is in college. That’s the power of a little gold and a lot of purpose.” Several cooperatives now support after-school study groups and youth savings accounts, planting the seeds of generational economic mobility. Women miners are also opening the door for younger generations to participate in safer, smarter ways. Young women and girls, who often watch their mothers lead cooperatives, are learning not only the value of hard work but also how to run businesses, manage money, and make strategic decisions. Some youth-focused projects in Penhalonga and Gwanda now include mentorship programs for daughters of miners, connecting them to STEM careers, journalism, and financial literacy. These investments are shaping an empowered, entrepreneurial generation. Strengthening Systems: Who’s Supporting? Positive shifts are happening at multiple levels. The Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank now extends loans to women in extractives, including migrants. The Zimbabwe School of Mines introduced outreach training for informal and cross-border workers. NGOs and development partners are launching safe mining toolkits and gender-smart resource hubs. Pilot projects by IOM and UN Women are exploring regional mining ID cards and legal aid clinics. These initiatives align well with the AU’s migration and trade policies. What’s needed now is further integration and funding to scale up.

Policy Catch-Up: Learning from the Ground

While migrant women miners still face hurdles like documentation gaps, legal ambiguity, and safety concerns, they are not defined by these. They are already offering answers. Each challenge is met with innovation. These women are not waiting for reform — they are leading it.

To fully harness this movement, policymakers must shift focus and recognize informal actors as legitimate economic participants.

Shamva South legislator, Honourable Joseph Mapiki, who is also a committee member of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines, says it is imperative for policymakers to enact laws that promote women in mining and allow for easier access to the formalization of their work.

Next Steps: Formalization and Mobility

To strengthen the position of migrant women in Zimbabwe’s mining sector and align national efforts with African Union frameworks, several forward-looking policy measures could be enacted, including domestication of the AU Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, ensuring that migrant workers, especially women in informal sectors can legally live and work across borders with secure documentation. This would reduce vulnerability and support regional integration.

The introduction of simplified cross-border work permits for informal miners and traders, tied to cooperatives or mining syndicates, would provide legal recognition and enable safer, more stable mobility for thousands of women who are contributing to the economy.

Recognition and formalisation of women-led cooperatives would help secure land use rights, expand access to finance, and elevate their contributions in artisanal and small-scale mining.

Coupled with a gender-inclusive mining formalization strategy, these approaches would prioritize legal literacy, safety training, and youth mentorship, creating sustainable livelihoods across generations.

Why Free Movement Matters

The AU Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, if fully adopted and implemented across Africa, would allow women miners and traders to move legally and safely across borders without fear of detention, deportation, or discrimination. It would enable the creation of regional IDs, access to services, and formal recognition of economic contributions.

Today, many migrant women miners operate without formal documentation, often in legal grey areas where they face harassment, extortion, or barriers to accessing basic services. Lack of mobility rights makes it difficult to scale businesses, attend regional training sessions, or formalize their activities. This undermines not only their productivity but also the broader goals of continental integration.

Implementing the AU Free Movement Protocol would unlock access to formal trade corridors, cross-border banking, cooperative registration, and healthcare. It would also ease movement for cross-border traders who supply mining communities, allowing for greater economic diversity and resilience.

Some women-led organizations are already advocating for these policy changes. Regional forums and networks are pushing for simplified visa processes, recognition of informal worker contributions, and protection mechanisms for mobile workers, especially women.