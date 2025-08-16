My advice as a youth to other youths on the dangers of drug abuse

By Elias Tendaise Mbofana
It’s heartbreaking to watch young men and women with so much potential throw it all away because of a moment of weakness, a wrong influence, or a desperate attempt to escape life’s struggles.
I’m not writing this to preach, but to speak to you as a brother, a friend, and someone who genuinely cares about what becomes of us, the youth.
When I ask myself why so many young people are going into drugs, the answer is never simple.
Life has become tough for our generation. Many are carrying painful feelings they can’t talk about.
Some are weighed down by anxiety and depression, quietly fighting battles nobody else can see.
Others feel completely alone, with no one to turn to, and in that loneliness, drugs seem like an easy comfort.
Peer pressure is another trap—wanting to fit in with friends who are experimenting, or being afraid of being mocked for saying no.
And for many, the absence of strong family involvement leaves them without guidance or support, making them easy targets for bad influences.
But we need to be honest about where this path leads.
Drug abuse isn’t just about feeling high in the moment—it comes with heavy consequences that don’t go away easily.
It wrecks your body, leading to diseases like lung damage, heart problems, strokes, and even cancer.
It destroys your mind, leaving you with mental health conditions that make life even harder than before.
It increases the risk of accidents, and for some, it pushes them towards suicide when they can’t cope anymore.
I’ve seen bright futures cut short, talented young people unable to reach their goals, and families left in tears.
So the question we should be asking ourselves is, how do we stop this?
How do we protect each other from falling into the same traps? I believe the first step is education.
We need to talk openly about drug abuse—not just whispering about it when it’s too late, but creating awareness in schools, communities, and even at home. Knowledge is power, and when people understand the risks, they can make better choices.
We also need to make conscious decisions about the company we keep.
If you know a place will have drugs and alcohol, avoid it.
If your friends use drugs, maybe it’s time to surround yourself with people who don’t, because real friends won’t pressure you into self-destruction.
It’s also about self-control and resilience.
We have to learn how to say no, even when the temptation is strong.
We have to learn healthier ways of coping with stress and relaxing without turning to harmful substances.
There are so many alternatives—exercising, playing sports, listening to music, or even just spending time with positive people.
These activities not only distract us from bad choices but also build us up mentally and physically.
At the end of the day, each of us has a responsibility to ourselves and to each other.
Drug abuse is not just an individual problem—it’s something that affects families, communities, and our whole generation.
We are the future, and if we lose ourselves to drugs, what future will be left for us to claim?
I may only be 22, but I know enough to say this: life is already tough without us adding drugs into the mix. Let’s choose life, let’s choose health, and let’s choose a future we can be proud of.
- Elias Tendaishe Mbofana as a young man based in Zimbabwe, and this is my first published article