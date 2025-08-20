RBZ Network Outage Disrupts Some Banking Services

In a public notice issued on 18 August 2025, the central bank said most of its systems are being impacted, but reassured the public that teams are working diligently to restore normal operations. Reads the notice:
“The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wishes to notify all stakeholders of a technical challenge being experienced on our network.
“This is affecting most systems and may result in delays in some banking services.
“We are working diligently to restore all services and will be providing updates as necessary.”