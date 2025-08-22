HARARE – A Harare magistrate has acquitted human rights activists Robson Chere, Namatai Kwekweza and Samuel Gwenzi of disorderly conduct, ending a year-long trial that drew widespread criticism from rights groups.
The three were tried alongside Vusumuzi Moyo, Phillies Pikitayi, Delphine Gutsa, Simbarashe Blackson, Emmanuel Sitima and Last Chinodya, who were also cleared of the charges.
Chere, Kwekweza and Gwenzi had been dramatically removed from a plane at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport last year by 12 unidentified men as they prepared to fly to Victoria Falls. The activists said they were interrogated and tortured for hours, with Chere sustaining life-threatening injuries after being severely beaten.
Prosecutors alleged the group had participated in an illegal protest outside the Harare Magistrates Court on June 27, 2024, held in solidarity with more than 70 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists who were appearing in court that day.
The magistrate ruled the state had failed to prove its case, resulting in the acquittal of all nine accused.