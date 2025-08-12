SA Health Department Condemns Operation Dudula Clinic Protests

This follows demonstrations in which protesters obstructed access to medical services based on nationality and documentation status.
On Monday, three Operation Dudula members were released on free bail after storming the Lillian Ngoyi Clinic in Diepkloof, Soweto.
The group had reportedly questioned patients about their nationality and demanded identity documents.
The suspects, aged between 49 and 60, were arrested on charges including contravention of the National Health Act and public violence.
Their arrest came after they were locked inside one of the clinic’s wards during the enforcement of the movement’s anti-illegal foreigners campaign at Gauteng clinics and hospitals.
Speaking during a picket outside Lillian Ngoyi Clinic on Monday, 11 August, the movement’s leader, Zandile Dubula, denounced what she described as the unlawful arrest of the members, who had spent the weekend in custody at Diepkloof Police Station.
Their detention prompted weekend-long protests outside the station. Said Dabula:
“Our members were released on free bail and are out on a warning. However, their arrest was unnecessary, and the system was designed to frustrate us more than anything.
“There was no need to keep them in custody the entire weekend. They were treated as if they were hardcore criminals when they were not hardened criminals. They were refused visitors and food, which was not necessary.”
Reacting to the ongoing campaign, National Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale condemned it for interfering with the delivery of healthcare services. He said:
“As the Department of Health, we have noted the ongoing protest actions around our healthcare facilities by members of Operation Dudula and other organisations.
“We do not condone these actions interfering with healthcare services. We have since reached out to the leadership of Operation Dudula for a sit-down meeting in order to find long-lasting solutions to these challenges.”
The three suspects face charges of public violence, trespassing, and breaching the National Health Act.