HARARE – Former information minister Webster Shamu, famed for his extravagant praise of Zimbabwean leaders, has turned his attention to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, hailing his just-ended chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as a triumph for the nation.
Raising a point of national interest in Parliament on Thursday, the Zanu PF Chegutu East MP — who chairs the Foreign Affairs and International Trade Committee — described Mnangagwa’s tenure as SADC chair as “about action, not words.”
“There are moments and achievements that go beyond political party persuasion; they speak to us as Zimbabweans, united in pride and purpose. This chairmanship is one such moment,” Shamu declared.
He credited Mnangagwa with spearheading regional development projects, citing the Beitbridge–Harare–Chirundu Highway, the Mbudzi Traffic Interchange, the expansion of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport’s VIP pavilion, and the commissioning of Hwange Units 7 and 8, which added new power to the national grid and beyond.
Mnangagwa handed over the SADC chairmanship to Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina at the 45th summit hosted in Harare last week.
“On that very day, Madagascar and Mauritius signed the Agreement Amending the Treaty, bringing to 15 the members that have signed up — thanks to the leadership prowess of His Excellency, the President,” Shamu said.
He went on to claim that Zimbabwe had received commendation from fellow member states for “lifting regional integration to new heights,” adding:
“This proves that Zimbabwe does not simply occupy a seat in SADC — Zimbabwe leads, Zimbabwe inspires, and Zimbabwe delivers. Let us then commend His Excellency, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, for his distinguished tenure, and may the foundations he laid continue to guide our region towards unity, peace and shared prosperity.”
Shamu, once Robert Mugabe’s most loyal cheerleader — he once famously said he wished he were Mugabe’s son — has in recent years redirected his effusive praise towards Mnangagwa.